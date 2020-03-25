Shahid Kapoor Says What Kabir Singh Would Do During 21-Day Lockdown

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor interacted with fans on Twitter

He was asked what Kabir Singh would do in lockdown

"Hug Preeti (the dog) and make do," he tweeted

Shahid Kapoor, currently in self-isolation, spent a bit of his quarantined evening interacting with fans on Twitter. Within seconds of Shahid posting "Chalo, let's chat on Twitter on Tuesday night, his feed was flooded with queries, among them, one about Kabir Singh. Shahid hosted the Q&A session with fans on Twitter just a while after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. In that context, Shahid was asked what would Kabir Singh do during a three-week lockdown. Shahid's answer was simple and to the point - not even rule bender Kabir Singh would defy such measures. " Hug Preeti (the dog) and make do. Rules are rules bro," Shahid tweeted in response to the fan.

Shahid Kapoor's titular protagonist in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film Kabir Singh was a genius doctor with anger management issues. The role of his love interest was played by Kiara Advani, whose name was also Preeti and so was Kabir Singh's pet dog.

Read his tweet here:

Hug preeti ( the dog ) and make do. Rules are rules bro. https://t.co/M7UAaKdc1N — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

In a separate tweet, Shahid Kapoor asked his fans to stay strong during the lockdown. "Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all," he tweeted.

Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in sports drama Jersey. However, the shooting of the film has been suspended due to coronavirus. In India, over 530 positive cases of coronvirus have been detected as of Tuesday.