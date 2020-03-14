Shooting Of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Suspended Due To Coronavirus: 'Be Responsible, Stay Safe'

Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Jersey. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor, on Saturday, shared an update on Twitter saying that the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey has been suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Kabir Singh actor also wrote that the action has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. The 39-year-old actor wrote, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe." Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey stars Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur in the role of Shahid's mentor. The film was slated for an August 28 release.

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Ayan Mukherji's fantasy-thriller Brahmastra's shoot has been postponed due to the outbreak of cononavirus. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. According to another report by Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan's international event Up Close And Personal With Salman Khan, that was scheduled in the United States and Canada from April 3 to April 12, has been postponed. Have a look at the tweet shared by Taran Adarsh:

#Update: The #SalmanKhan event - Up, Close & Personal With Salman Khan - to be held in #USA and #Canada from 3 to 12 April 2020 has been postponed. #CoronaVirus#COVID19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

As multiple states including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shut down movie theatres, the release of Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, has been postponed. The makers and the cast released a statement on their respective Instagram profiles on Friday. Take a look:

Irrfan Khan's comedy drama Angrezi Medium, that had already released on March 13, will be re-released again in India, stated the film's director Homi Adajania on Instagram.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan. Over 100,000 people have been infected by the virus and it has claimed over 4,500 lives worldwide. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands over 80.