Jersey: Pankaj Kapur To Play Shahid Kapoor's Mentor In The Film

Shahid Kapoor with Pankaj Kapur. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and his actor father Pankaj Kapur re-unite after 4 years for the work-in-progress film Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name, which starred south actors Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. In the Hindi remake, Shahid Kapoor will play a cricketer while Pankaj Kapur will play his mentor. The father-son duo were last seen together in the 2015 romantic comedy Shaandaar (more on that later). Confirming the news on social media, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "Confirmed: Father-son on big screen again... Pankaj Kapur to play mentor to Shahid Kapoor in Jersey... Co-stars Mrunal Thakur... Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also helmed the original Telugu version... August 28, 2020 release."

#Confirmed: Father - son on big screen again... #PankajKapur to play mentor to #ShahidKapoor in #Jersey... Costars #MrunalThakur... Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version... 28 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/l6Ybm9AAmz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

In Shaandaar, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Kapur played the role of the actress' father while Shahid Kapoor played her love-interest. Shahid and Pankaj Kapur have also worked together in the 2011 film Mausam.

Coming back to Jersey, speaking about working with his son again, Pankaj Kapur told news agency IANS: "Working with Shahid has always been very interesting and I have always admired his ability to portray emotions beautifully." He added: ""I am very excited to be a part of the film. 'Jersey' is a very strong story and is driven by emotions," reported IANS.

Shahid Kapoor has already started prepping for his role in the remake and his social media posts prove it. On November 1, he shared a photo of himself holding a bat and wearing cricket gloves. He wrote: "Jersey, the prep begins." He also shared a video of himself, in which he could be seen hitting a six in a cricket ground. Going by his posts, it appears that his preparation for the film is in full swing.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in Super 30. The film is slated to release on August 28 next year.