Shahid Kapoor On Break After Kabir Singh: 'Feel Nervous Attending Award Shows As Have To Face The Camera'

Highlights Shahid says not facing the camera for long 'makes him feel a bit odd' Shahid Kapoor hasn't announced his next project after Kabir Singh He took a break to spend time with wife Mira and children Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, currently the second highest earning movie (with lifetime collection of Rs 278 crore) after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, took a short break from films to spend time with his wife Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain and he recently told Hindustan Times that though the break was 'great' but after a point 'he just wants to get on the sets.' The actor added that he feels 'nervous' attending the award shows nowadays as he hasn't faced the camera for several months now. "It's (the break) great since I get to spend time with my family, Mira and kids. But having said that, after a point, you just want to get on the sets. Even if you ride a motorcycle after really long, you feel a bit nervous. So, you need to keep doing it and be on the sets. Nowadays, I get nervous even if I have to go for an award function because I haven't been in front of the camera for so long. It does make you feel a bit odd," Shahid Kapoor was quoted as saying.

Shahid Kapoor debuted in Bollywood in 2003 film Ishq Vishk and though he has featured in critical and commercial hits like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Haider and "Padmaavat", the success graph of Kabir Singh, which was panned by critics for glorifying toxic masculinity, is unparalleled.

Speaking about the phenomenal commercial success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor told HT, "I feel all the failures that I have seen have made me who I am today. So, honestly, I am very thankful for the fact that though it took so long, such a big success came my way because I know that it may well have never happened to me."

Shahid Kapoor hasn't announced his next project yet, however, media reports suggest that the actor has signed up for the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey.

