Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium To Re-Release In India As Cinema Halls Shut Due To Coronavirus

As cinema halls shut across India amidst the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the director of Angrezi Medium Homi Adajania announced on his Instagram profile that his film will be re-released in India. Angrezi Medium had already hit screens on March 13. The director shared the statement on his Instagram story that said, "At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other." Due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple states such as Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have shut down movie theatres. Here's the screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Homi Adajania. Take a look:

Angrezi Medium is headlined by Irrfan Khan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Ranveer Shorey and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Speaking of Angrezi Medium, the film's producer Dinesh Vijan told news agency IANS in an interview, "Angrezi Medium has been a journey I shall cherish all my life. The one thing I've learnt from its making is that whatever be the obstacle, if we pour our heart and soul into something, the universe will have our back. As the film now reaches India, we have already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Due to unforeseen circumstances it will however not release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. We hope for the same affection and support you've been giving us since day one. Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said, 'wait for us'."

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rohit Shetty postponed the release of his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. On Friday, the makers and the cast of Sooryavanshi released a statement on their Instagram profile, informing their fans that they have decided to delay the release of the film. Take a look at the statement:

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan. Over 100,000 people have been infected by the virus and it has claimed over 4,500 lives worldwide. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands over 80.

