Madhuri Dixit Shares How A Cooking Class From Last Year Helped Her During The Lockdown

Madhuri Dixit, in a throwback state of mind, shared a memory from last year on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing with her husband Shriram Nene and their son Arin. Madhuri revealed that the picture happens to be from a Sri Lankan cooking class that the family took together last year. She added how useful it was during the lockdown. "The Sri Lankan cooking class we took last year has definitely come in handy during this lockdown," she wrote in her caption. The actress also asked her Instafam about their favourite cuisines and wrote: "Which cuisine do you guys enjoy the most?" She added the hashtag #Experiencesoverthings to her post.

Turns out, cooking classes were not the only activity that the Nene family enrolled for. Earlier this year, Madhuri posted a throwback picture from a Taekwondo class that the family took together. "Testing day for our orange belts. Breaking boards and learning Taekwondo together was an amazing family experience in focus, discipline and hard work," read the caption on her post.

During the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit released her first single titled Candle. She also posted a video, in which she could be seen dancing while her son Arin could be seen playing the tabla. At the end of the video, he joined his mother and Madhuri burst out laughing. She captioned the post: "Quarantine is making all of us do things that we've always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do."

Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.