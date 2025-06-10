<i>100 Days</i> Director Partho Ghosh Dies At 75, Madhuri Dixit Calls Him "A Storyteller Who Created Moments That Linger"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Director Partho Ghosh died at the age of 75 following heart issues on Monday. He was known for Hindi films like 100 Days, Dalaal, and Agni Sakshi. His 100 Days lead star Madhuri Dixit remembered him in a social media post.

Director Partho Ghosh, best known for films such as 100 Days, Dalaal, and Agni Sakshi, died on Monday morning following heart issues. He was 75.

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, who worked with the late filmmaker in the 1991 psychological thriller 100 Days, remembered Partho Ghosh in a heartfelt Instagram Story. She co-starred in the movie with Jackie Shroff, Moon Moon Sen and Jaaved Jaaferi.

"A storyteller who created moments that linger. Rest in peace. Your characters will continue to speak for you. Om Shanti," Madhuri Dixit wrote in the post.

100 Days follows the events in the life of a woman, played by Madhuri Dixit, with extrasensory perception It was a remake of the 1984 Tamil film Nooravathu Naal, which itself was an unofficial adaptation of the 1977 Italian giallo film Sette note in nero.

Partho Ghosh, who has also contributed to Bengali cinema, started his career in Hindi films as an assistant director with small films in 1985.

In 1992, he made Geet starring Divya Bharti and Avinash Wadhawan in the lead.

His movie Dalaal, which is based on a short story by Kaushal Bharati, was one of highest grossing movies in 1993. It starred Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka and Raj Babbar, Tinnu Anand, Shakti Kapoor, Ravi Behl, Satyen Kappu, Indrani Banerjee, Tarun Ghosh and Ravi Behl.

His 1996 film Agni Sakshi, a thriller drama film which explored the theme of domestic violence and women's agency, was a box-office success. It starred Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar.

As of 2015, he had written and directed more than 15 movies. His another hit movie Tisra Kaun was a remake of the 1990 Malayalam film No.20 Madras Mail, directed by Joshiy and starred Mohanlal in lead role. In 2010, Ghosh directed Ek Second... Jo Zindagi Badal De? and Rehmat Ali.

The filmmaker's last reported movie was the 2018 romantic drama Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke with Mukesh J Bharti, Madalsa Sharma and Avinash Wadhawan in lead roles.

Partho Ghosh is survived by his wife Gouri Ghosh.

(With inputs from IANS)