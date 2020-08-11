Had Madhuri Dixit Not Been An Actress, She Would Be Doing This

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene )

Madhuri Dixit, who completed 36 years in Bollywood on Monday, shared snippets from her journey on social media (more on that later). The actress, in a chatty mood, interacted with her fans on Twitter, where she shared some interesting and lesser-known facets of her personality. For starters, can you guess what she would be doing if not acting? When a fan on Twitter asked Madhuri, "If you weren't a famous actress, what would you be up to right now?" She replied, "I would be doing research in genetics." For the uninitiated, Madhuri Dixit studied microbiology for a short period before she pursued a full-time career in acting. During the interactive session, another fan asked the actress to sum up her journey in Bollywood in a sentence. Her response was: "One thrilling rollercoaster ride." That's not it,she also revealed that Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (in which she starred in a lead role) is her favourite film.

See the tweets here:

I would be doing research in genetics https://t.co/qDqdaBiK2J — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

I love beach holidays! Hum Aapke Hain Koun is my all-time favorite. https://t.co/7Qy3I3JwSM — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

One thrilling rollercoaster ride https://t.co/CqaSg3URFe — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

The first hit movie, the day I got married & when I had kids. https://t.co/ui5Mol46WY — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

Sharing an IGTV video, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "This day back in 1984 is when my journey in Bollywood started with Abodh. Join me as I look back at some of the scenes from the film. I've had the privilege of working with some very talented people over these years and I'm grateful for the constant love from everyone."

Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.

Last year, Madhuri Dixit made several onscreen appearances. She starred in films such as Kalank and Total Dhamaal. In the box office debacle Kalank, she co-starred with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In Total Dhamaal, Madhuri featured alongside Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others. During the lockdown, she released her first single titled Candle.