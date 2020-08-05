Madhuri Dixit Shares Hum Aapke Hain Koun Memory With Salman Khan As The Film Clocks 26 Years

Madhuri Dixit with Salman Khan. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit shared a collage, featuring Salman Khan on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The occasion? Their film Hum Aapke Hain Koun ...! clocked 26 years. The first picture in the collage happens to be a still of Madhuri and Salman from the film. The second picture was relatively recent. It appears to be from the silver jubilee celebrations of the film that took place in Mumbai last year. Madhuri Dixit, who starred as Nisha in the film, wrote in her caption: "Then and now! Can't believe it's been 26 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun ...! Remembering the fun memories and hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene. Thanks to everyone for watching and enjoying the film even today. Bahut, bahut dhanyawad aur dher sara pyar."

Meanwhile, Renuka Shahane, who starred as Nisha's elder sister Pooja Choudhury in the Sooraj Barjatya-directed film, re-shared a picture that was originally posted by Rajshri Films on their official account and she wrote: "Thank you Sooraj ji for this incredible film. Deeply grateful." The caption on the post shared by Rajshri Films read: "A film known for its grandeur, depiction of love, family values and togetherness. A film that continues to rule a million hearts completes 26 years today. Thank you for loving Hum Aapke Hain Koun unconditionally. And, we are assured that the love will continue to grow in leaps and bounds because Hum aapke hain."

The family drama also starred Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher, late actress Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, Bindu and Satish Shah. How can we forget Redo (the Spitz dog who played Tuffy in the film)?

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! was the highest earning film of 1994 and it also received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Besides the film, its songs such as Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Joote Dedo, Paise Lelo, Dhiktana Dhiktana and Pehla Pehla Pyar among others, were a big hit with the masses.