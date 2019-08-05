25 Years Of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit And Renuka Shahane Share Tributes And BTS Pics

Renuka Shahane posted this picture from the sets of Hum Aapke Hai Koun...!. (Image courtesy: renukash710)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Sooraj Barjatya's superhit family drama, completes 25 years today and to celebrate the film's landmark year, actresses Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit, who played oscreen sisters Pooja and Nisha, respectively, shared adorable posts on social media. Renuka, who played elder sister Pooja, shared several unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film, which was a one-way ticket to the Nineties. Madhuri Dixit, who played Nisha, shared a special tribute video to recreate some special moments from the film - which also included the family's pet dog Tuffy. "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."

Here's Madhuri Dixit's post:

Renuka Shahane posted the Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! photo album with a lengthy note, in which she thanked all her team members for their contribution to bring the film to the threates. "With great humility and gratitude I thank Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Productions for giving me this once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime movie... I would like to thank the audiences for continuing to love this sweet film and to continue showering their blessings for making hum Aapke Hain Koun...! 25 not out. Spread love and joy and that warm fuzzy family-wala feeling," read an excerpt from her post.

Here's Renuka Shahane's post:

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!also featured Salman Khan and Mohnish Bahl, who played onscreen brothers. It was Sooraj Barjatya's second film as a director after 1989's Maine Pyar Kiya, which was Salman Khan's breakthrough film.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! was the highest earning film of 1994 and it also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

