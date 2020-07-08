The Internet Loves This Pic Of Madhuri Dixit And Her Husband Sriram Nene

Sriram Nene shared this photo. (Image courtesy: drneneofficial)

"The journey is always better with someone you love," wrote Sriram Nene alongside a photograph of himself and his wife, actress Madhuri Dixit, on Wednesday and we totally agree with him. Madhuri Dixit married Sriram Nene 20 years ago in October and the duo have been together since then. In his latest post, Mr Nene, who was in a thoughtful mood, posted a beautiful picture of himself and Madhuri and wrote: "The journey is always better with someone you love. Family and friends are what matter the most in good times and bad." In the photograph, Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in traditional outfit.

In one of his previous posts, Sriram Nene called Madhuri as his "new hairstylist" and wrote: " Hats off to my new hair stylist. Thanks, honey!" The adorable picture of the couple won the hearts of their fans.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene married on October 17, 1999 and are parents of two sons Arin and Raayan. The actress frequently adds adorable pictures of herself, her husband and her children to her Instagram diaries. We have handpicked a few for you, take a look:

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. Her other film - Total Dhamaal - also released last year. The actress also recently released her first-ever single titled Candle, which she dedicated to workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.