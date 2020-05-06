'The One Curve We Don't Need To Flatten': Adopt Shilpa Shetty's Lockdown Mantra Stat

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty )

Shilpa Shetty, every now and then, urges her fans to stay happy and "smile more" amid the coronavirus lockdown because according to the actress, "a smile is the one curve that we don't need to flatten in times like these." In her latest post on social media, Shilpa Shetty shared a photograph of herself, in which she can be seen laughing with all her heart on her bed and accompanied it with a positive note, which also includes her happiness mantra. In her post, Shilpa focused on the importance of smiling and said that it "cures all your ailments" and "sets everything straight." She also asked her fans to "spread the cheer" and make the world "a better place to live in." Here's what Shilpa wrote: "A smile is the one curve that we don't need to flatten in times like these... the one curve that sets everything straight, more contagious than a virus but this one cures all your ailments."

"Be the reason for someone's smile and see how the world slowly becomes a better place to live in. Spread the cheer," she added. The actress accompanied her post with several hashtags like #InternationalSmileDay #BeHappy #SmileMore and #gratitude.

Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, often shares videos and pictures that help her fans to stay positive in the time of COVID-19. Her Monday motivation posts always give us fitness goals. Earlier this week, she shared a clip of herself performing yoga and wrote: "Give your body a little activity so it doesn't go into a state of shock in these testing times."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will make her comeback after more than a decade with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, in which she will share space with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2 in her kitty.