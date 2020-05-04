'Give Your Body A Little Activity': A Glimpse Of Shilpa Shetty's Workout Routine

Shilpa Shetty shared this video (courtesy theshilpashetty )

Highlights Shilpa shared a workout video for "stiff and painful back and muscles"

In the video, she was seen doing stretches

"I practice this routine regularly," she wrote

Shilpa Shetty has come up with a solution for the "stiff and painful back and muscles." The 44-year-old actress, in coronavirus lockdown, shared a glimpse of her workout diaries and encouraged her Instafam to work out during this time. In the video, she can be seen doing stretches on a yoga mat in her garden. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "We're living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there's so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back and muscles."

She further added, "It's important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back and abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine and enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain and relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn't go into a state of shock in these testing times."

Referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, Shilpa wrapped her post saying, "Stay indoors, stay safe!" Read her post here:

In coronavirus lockdown, Shilpa has been doing it all - from making hilarious videos with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan to having a "perfect movie night" with "homemade popcorn." Take a look:

Earlier, Shilpa trended a great deal with her workout video featuring Raj and Viaan. "I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Often times when Raj Kundra and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process," read an excerpt from her post.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback to films after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.