Shilpa Shetty, Tagged By Raveena Tandon, Urges All To 'Stop Spread Of Fake News'

Shilpa Shetty in a still from her video (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty shared a strong message about the spread of fake news and the violence against doctors during the coronavirus outbreak in a must-watch Instagram video. Shilpa shared her video message as part of Raveena Tandon's "Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum" initiative, which aims to raise awareness about the violence that has been reported against healthcare workers. "In the name of humanity, the least we can do is to raise our voice for them, who are sacrificing their own lives to make ours safe," said Shilpa, referring to healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses and other medical personnel, who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. In her video, Shilpa also warned her Instafam about the spread of incorrect information during the pandemic and asked everyone to be alert.

Shilpa, who has frequently been sharing glimpses of her lockdown lifestyle, attached this note to her video: "Thank you my dear, Raveena for nominating me and making me a part of this amazing initiative of yours. To all my fellow citizens, please look out and stand up for the warriors who are tirelessly working round the clock to keep our community safe. It's a humble request to please treat these heroes with respect, debunk myths and false rumours, and stop the spread of fake news at your own levels. Let's do our bit too! It's time to stand united against this pandemic."

Shilpa also nominated her sister Shamita Shetty, filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Abhimanyu Dassani to spread the message.

Raveena had also nominated Sonu Sood along with Shilpa, who contributed like this. Meanwhile, the Happy New Year actor has also opened his Mumbai hotel for healthcare workers to stay. Raveena had also tagged Sonali Kulkarni and filmmaker Onir, who shared their messages, thanking doctors.