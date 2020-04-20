Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra And 7-Year-Old Viaan's Synchronised Work-Out

Highlights
Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, on popular demand, Instagrammed a work-out video featuring herself, her seven-year-old son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra. "I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire work-out video. Well, I don't have the entire work-out captured, but sharing what I found from my archives," she wrote in her post. In the video, Shilpa and Raj can be seen doing abs exercises in coordination with Viaan as he jumps over them. Shilpa described her mantra behind working out with her family in these words: "I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together."
Shilpa added that by allowing Viaan to join their couple work-out sessions is how the little one also gets to release some of his "pent up energy." In the video, while Shilpa and Raj get busy with their usual exercises, Viaan can be seen dancing and jogging on the treadmill. "Oftentimes when Raj and I work-out in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our work-out helps us build and strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed and endurance capacity," wrote Shilpa.
Talking about this particular day when the video was shot, Shilpa said: "Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too!"
Shilpa had shared glimpses of the same work-out in this video to share this message: "With a young and active child in the house, I know how important it is to keep the kids busy through this time. The energy that they spend doing their regular activities remains pent up inside with no release whatsoever!"
Earlier, Shilpa had shared this video of her alternate work-out option.
Shilpa Shetty is known for her fitness videos and is also a yoga expert. In the past, she has worked out with Viaan as weights in the gym. Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second child, daughter Samisha, via surrogacy in February. Shamisha just celebrated her second-month birthday. On the work front, Shilpa was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.