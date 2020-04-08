When Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Helped Her In Preparing Lunch With Home-Grown Veggies

Shilpa Shetty and Viaan in a still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights "The baingan ka bharta we had for lunch was delicious," wrote Shilpa

"Mother nature never fails to amaze me," she added

Viaan could be seen helping Shilpa out in the video

Shilpa Shetty surely knows how to keep her son Viaan Raj Kundra busy with fun-filled culinary activities. Sometimes the mother-son-duo bake a cake together, the other times they go vegetable-picking. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she and her son Viaan can be seen picking brinjals and chillies from their kitchen garden. Shilpa revealed that the menu for the lunch was baigan ka bharta and she also mentioned that it was "delicious." Shilpa wrote in her post: "Mother nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I'm grateful for the fresh produce and for nature's many blessings. Also, the baingan Ka bharta we had for lunch was delicious." She added the hashtag #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13.

Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life. Whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful."

Last month, Shilpa shared snippets from her and Viaan's baking session and she wrote in the caption: "A baking/cooking session once a week. He loves to experiment and whip up healthy, easy-to-make recipes in his free time. We use this heart-shaped mould to show it's made with love... This time around, we baked the gluten free chocolate heart cake with coconut sugar, celebrating this time together. Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent."

Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.