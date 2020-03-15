How Shilpa Shetty Celebrated Baby Daughter Samisha's 'First Milestone'

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

It's a special day for Shilpa Shetty as her little daughter Samisha completed one month on Sunday. Shilpa, who welcomed her little bundle of joy last month with husband Raj Kundra, celebrated Samisha's "first milestone" with an adorable post on social media. The actress shared a photograph, which features their son Viaan and daughter Samisha's hands kept on her and Raj Kundra's hands. Not only Shilpa's post but also her caption will bring a smile on your face. Sharing the picture, Shilpa expressed her love for her baby daughter and wrote: "Your first milestone, my princess Samisha... Happy one month to you. Love you to the moon and back."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple welcomed son Viaan in 2012. Last month, Shilpa introduced Samisha to her friends and fans on social media by sharing a picture of her little hand. She wrote: "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

In her post, Shilpa also explained how they arrived at the name Samisha: "'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' in Russian stands for 'someone like God.' You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi - and complete our family."

The couple were spotted with Samisha for the first time ever earlier this month at the Mumbai airport. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, Viaan and Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2.