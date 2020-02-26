What Shilpa Shetty's Sister Shamita Said On Becoming A Maasi Again

Shilpa Shetty with Shamita. (Image courtesy: shamitashetty_official )

Highlights "Shilpa always wanted a daughter," said Shamita

"I cannot be happier for the couple," she added

Shilpa and Raj welcomed Samisha on February 15

Shamita Shetty can't keep calm and why should she? She just became a maasi (aunt) once again. During a recent media interaction, Shamita revealed that her sister and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty always "wanted a daughter," reports news agency IANS. "I'm so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple," IANS quoted Shamita as saying.

Last week, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made a surprise announcement on social media, in which they revealed the arrival of the latest addition to the Kundra family - a baby daughter named Samisha. "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house," read an excerpt from Shilpa's post.

Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7.

Shilpa Shetty stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. Shamita has also been a part of films like Fareb, Bewafaa, Zeher and Cash among others. Shamita also participated in television reality shows such as Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.