Inside Shilpa Shetty's Fam-Jam With Raj Kundra, Viaan, Shamita And Others

Shilpa Shetty with her family. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty gave her fans a sneak peek of her family get-together on her Instagram profile, on Wednesday night. In one of the photographs, the 44-year-old actress can be seen twinning with her mother Sunanda Shetty. The mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing pink and golden sarees, while Shilpa's sister Shamita can be seen dressed in a traditional red outfit. Another picture also features Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa accompanied her post along with a caption that read, "With the mother of Shettys. Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty looking fine in all our finery." Take a look at the post here:

In a separate post, Shilpa gave her fans a closer look of her outfit. Shilpa picked a pink and gold saree from the shelves of Ekaya and she accessorised her look with statement earrings from Anmol Jewellers. Check out the picture here:

Earlier this week, Shilpa Shetty took the viral #DollyParton Challenge, as a part of which, she shared a collage comprising four different pictures from different social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Shilpa Shetty stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.