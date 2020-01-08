Shilpa Shetty Is Making Us Look Bad With Her New Year Resolution

A still from Shilpa Shetty's video (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Actress, chef and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty began New Year 2020 on a motivational note. She shared a video of her doing the Mayurasana on Instagram and we can't even... Shilpa Shetty said that perfecting the Mayurasana was one of her biggest challenges in 2019 and that she's finally fine-tuned it with religious practise: "The first Monday of the year deserves something special! So, I decided to post the asana I found most difficult to do in 2019. A lot of consistent practice and effort. All worth it... Nailed the Mayurasana. Yes! (or the Peacock pose) this morning."

In her lengthy caption, Shilpa wrote about the benefits of Mayurasa and "challenged" her fans to share videos of them trying out the asana by "setting a goal and conquering it": "It is an advanced yoga asana that improves digestion and focus. It also enhances wrist flexibility and blood circulation, while strengthening the arms. When you can start balancing your entire body weight on your palms, it helps build your self-confidence too! It may not be as easy as it looks, but practice makes us perfect, doesn't it? Which was the toughest asana that you conquered? Do share with me in the comments! Throwing the challenge over to you. All those who do it, do tag me, the best three I will repost. C'mon guys."

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had shared this video of her doing the Vrischikasana and said: "We don't grow old with the number of years we live, we age when we stop living... So Live it up Instafam. Never give up. Try something new."

On International Yoga Day last year, Shilpa Shetty conducted a yoga session for the officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and National Cadet Corps or NCC cadets in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback with Nikamma, which releases in June this year. She was last seen in a special song in the 2014 movie Dishkiyaoon.