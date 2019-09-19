Watch: Shilpa Shetty Nails Vrischikasana- Step-By-Step Guide To Perform This Spine-Strengthening Yoga Pose

Vrischikasana can improve pelvic stability

Highlights Vrischikasana can improve body balance It can strengthen bones in hips and legs It is an advanced yoga pose

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her Instagram is a sure delight sure fitness enthusiasts. Everything from her Sunday binges, to her quirky yet simple recipes and her fitness routine are inspiring and worthy of at least one try. Just like one of her recent posts, where she does Vrischikasana with pure perfection. Also known as the scorpion pose, vrischikasana is an advanced yoga pose that involves balancing your body on arms. It help in strengthening your back, arms, shoulders and torso. Scorpion pose offers a great stretch to spine, chest, hip flexors and shoulders.

Shilpa Shetty does Vrischikasana: know why you should do it too

"They say you are old as your spine... trying to keep myself and my spine, young!" says Shilpa in the video below before beginning with the pose. Watch the video carefully to see how she performs the vrischikasana, which can only be done after you achieve a certain level of fitness and flexibility - under the supervision of an expert.

Shilpa writes in her post, "Started learning advance yoga at 42... rather late, but better late than never. I always wanted to do the #vrischikasana. I believe it's never too late to learn something new. Years may wrinkle the skin (that I'm okay with), but to give up enthusiasm will wrinkle my soul... that I couldn't live with. (sic)"

Also read: 8 Yoga Poses For Reversing Hypothyroidism

Following are a few benefits of vrischikasana

Improves pelvic stability

Strengthens bones in hops and legs. Weight bearing nature of the asana can be credited to this benefit.

Balance and stability in legs can be improved by doing vrischikasana pose

Ligaments and tendons of feet can become stronger with the scorpion pose

Also read: These Yoga Poses Can Help Treat Diabetes

How to perform vrischikasana

You can do a slight warm up by doing the cat cow, cobra and bridge poses.

Step 1

Begin on your hands and knees. In order to stabilise yourself, face a wall with your hands at least six inches away from the wall.

Step 2

Lower your forearms on the floor in front of you, with elbows shoulder-width apart. In order to bring your forearms to the correct distance apart, grasp each elbow with the opposite hand.

Step 3

Place your hands and palms down on the floor, fingers spread and forearms parallel to each other. If you want additional support, you can form a triangle with your forearms by sliding your hands towards each other, until the tips of your thumbs are touching.

Also read: Hypertension: Can Yoga Reduce Blood Pressure?

Step 4

Straighten your legs, raise your hips so that your body forms an inverted V.

Vrischikasana can improve balance and flexibility

Photo Credit: iStock

Step 5

Walk your feet towards your body, straighten your back and keep your weight on your elbows.

Step 6

Slowly bend your knees and left, try not to kick or jump. Put your feet straight up.

Step 7

Lift your legs straight up so that your entire body forms a straight line. There should be a perfect alignment between your hips, torso, neck, head and shoulders.

Step 8

Press against the neck with your forearms to protect your neck-which not be bearing your body weight.

Step 9

Slowly bend your knees while bringing your feet down towards your head. Arch your back and continue to keep your body weight on your elbows.

In case you are using a wall for support, bend your knees until your feet touch the wall, and walk them slowly down, as you lift your chest towards feet arching into a back bend.

Step 10

Hold on to the pose for as long as you are comfortable.

Point to be noted

There is some level of strength and control that you need to come out of the pose properly. Thus, it is advisable that you don't hold on to it for too long.

Step 11

Release the pose by coming down in the same way you went up.

Beginners should undergo proper training before going ahead with an advanced yoga asana like vrischikasana. Make sure you do it under the supervision of an expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.