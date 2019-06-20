International Yoga Day: These Yoga Poses Can Help Treat Diabetes

International Yoga Day: Shoulder stand is an effective yoga pose for diabetics

International Yoga Day will be observed on June 21 across the world, and today we will talk about how yoga can help in treating diabetes. Over 72 million Indians suffer from diabetes today. This disease of abnormal sugar levels is often a massive problem, and difficult to cure and get rid of. Blood sugar may rise, and your body may not be able to cope by producing sufficient amounts of insulin. Doctors may prescribe medication, tests and much more for you to only be able to live with this disease. Yoga claims that it can do the same, without any pharmaceuticals. Just bend your body a certain way, for a certain period of time, and let positive energy take care of you. Keep reading to know more about how yoga can help in treating diabetes.

Here are yoga poses that can help you treat diabetes and control your blood sugar levels:

1. Legs up the wall: There isn't a real wall in the situation, but you've got to act like there is. Put your back flat on the ground and push your legs up. First your calf should be parallel to your torso and your knees bent. Thereafter the entire leg should be perpendicular. Keep pushing your leg up and pulling it down to reduce your stress levels. This can help reduce blood pressure and lower blood sugar as well.

2. Seated toe touch: You may require a little bit of flexibility for this one. Raise your hands and try to reach your toes. Once you are touching them, pull your back forward and downward and try to put your forehead on your knees. It'll take time, but you can get there.

3. Shoulder stand: The significantly easier head stand, or the shoulder stand can be extremely beneficial for you. Put your arms on your lower back and raise your lower body with the support. Now, out your legs in the air and pull them downwards behind your head.

4. Legs behind your head: The step after the shoulder stand. The position is the same, but this time your legs just aren't dangling in the air. You've got to try and touch your feet behind the head and come into an almost plough like shape. This will also help stimulate your thyroid gland and increase blood circulation.

5. Upward facing dog: This is relatively simple. Lie down on your chest, place both of your hands next to the same. Now, push on the ground and raise the upper half of your body, so as to come into a state of reverse arching your back. Make sure your feet are laying relaxed and the sole is pointing upwards.

6. The bow: Your feet will no longer point skywards. put your hands around your ankle and pull your feet up. Simultaneously, you must pull your chest off the ground, so as to support your body through your tummy. Face front and make your body as taut as possible for maximum benefit.

7. Spinal twist: This is the perfect full body stretch. Lie down on the ground perfectly straight, and then raise your left leg over your right and push both legs rightward. Simultaneously, stretch your arms on both sides, and push your upper body towards the left. Now repeat with the right leg and the upper body facing right.

8. Child's pose: You must sit on all fours, put your knees down and hand on the ground. Now, push your pelvis backwards so as to rest it on your feet, with your stomach resting on the thighs and arms outstretched up front.

9. Shavasana: This one is might simple. Lie down, on your back, face up, and relax all your limbs. Feel the blood coursing through your body, and feel the oxygen go down your wind pipe, and then up.

