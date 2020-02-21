Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra's Big Announcement: Meet Their Baby Daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra.

Highlights Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are already parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra

They welcomed their baby daughter on Friday

The couple made the surprise announcement on social media

In a surprise announcement on social media, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra revealed there's a new addition to their family - a baby daughter they have named Samisha. A picture of Samisha's hand accompanied the post, in which Shilpa, 44, wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house." The post is co-signed by the 'ecstatic parents' and 'overjoyed brother' Viaan, who is 7. Shilpa's post also explained how they arrived at the name Samisha: "'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' in Russian stands for 'someone like God.' You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi - and complete our family."

See Shilpa Shetty's post here:

The baby announcement was not a surprise to at least one person. Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed in the comments section that she knew all along and was dying to tell. She wrote: "Thank god. Couldn't hold the secret much longer. Bless, bless and bless."

A screenshot of Farah Khan's comment on Shilpa's Instagram post.

Several other celebrities such as Anita Hassanandani, Divya Khosla Kumar and Jay Bhanushali also showered blessings and love in the comments section. Take a look:

A screenshot of Jay, Divya and Anita's comments on Shilpa Shetty's post.

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple are already parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in 2012.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She also has Hungama 2 in her kitty.