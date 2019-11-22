Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Seal Anniversary Memories With A 'Kiss In Time'

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Kyoto (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa shared a short video on Instagram "Living on love and fresh air," she added in captions "Also caught a kiss in time," Shilpa also wrote

Happy anniversary, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra! The couple are having the time of their lives on their anniversary vacation in Japan's Kyoto. Shilpa Shetty took some time out from her anniversary celebrations to wish husband Raj Kundra on the special day with an adorable Instagram post. Sharing a boomerang video of a loved-up moment from the couple's stay at luxury spa resort Aman Kyoto, Shilpa dedicated this message to her "soulmate": "Living on love and fresh air... literally. This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto but also caught a kiss in time."

Shilpa Shetty, who is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Raj Kundra, rounded off her post with this: "Happy anniversary, my cookie Raj Kundra... 10 years... and not counting" and added these in the hashtags: "soul mates" and "kiss of love".

Shilpa Shetty's anniversary posts are always super adorable. Last year, she shared this for Raj Kundra from the Maldives: "I can't match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart, but I have someone up there to thank that we were a match made for each other. Will love you until I die and if there's a life after that, will love then. Happy 9th anniversary, hubby."

On her anniversary the year before, Shilpa shared a throwback memory from her wedding to say: "I loved you then, I love you still. I love you now and always will. Happy anniversary, Raj Kundra, my family maker, superman, sunshine, soulmate, best friend and anchor... 8 years Down, forever to go."

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple are parents to a seven-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra.

