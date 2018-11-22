Shilpa Shetty Is 'Soaking In The Maldivian Sun' Like This While We're Stuck Here

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Soaking in the Maldivian sun and loving it," she wrote She is seen wearing an embellished swimsuit Shilpa and Raj are parents to a son named Viaan

Oh, boy, Shilpa Shetty, looking so chic. Shilpa is currently in Maldives with her husband Raj Kundra to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. The actress posted two sets of pictures from her anniversary-special album and they are just fabulous. "Soaking in the Maldivian sun and loving it. If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life," Shilpa captioned one of the posts, in which she is seen wearing an embellished swimsuit. (Just wow, Shilpa). She also treated her Instafam to a glimpse of the underwater shots, which are just breathtaking. "Fresh air, fresh food," wrote Raj Kundra while sharing a picture of the couple and the cuisines they had.

Inside Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Maldives diaries.

cAren't they setting some major travel goals?

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra, a businessman, in 2009. The couple are parents to a son named Viaan, 6.

Shilpa Shetty shared a collage with pictures of herself with Raj Kundra to wish him on their wedding anniversary. "I can't match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart, but I have someone up there to thank that we were a match made for each other. Will love you until I die and if there's a life after that, will love then. Happy 9th anniversary, hubby," she wrote.

Raj Kundra wished Shilpa like this.

Meanwhile, Shilpa's sister Shamita also shared an adorable picture of the couple to wish them on their special day.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is best-known for her roles in films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne.