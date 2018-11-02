Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Surprises Her With 'Early' Wedding Anniversary Gift. See Inside

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra photographed together (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "My anniversary present came early," she wrote Raj Kundra surprised her with a brand new car Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009

Surprise alert, Shilpa Shetty. The countdown to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's wedding anniversary has already begun. As an early wedding anniversary gift, Raj Kundra surprised her with a brand new car - Range Rover Vogue. Shilpa shared a video from the special moment and wrote, "Surprise, surprise. My anniversary pressie came early!! (Anniversary on the 22nd of November). Always good to be in Vogue... Range Rover Vogue. Thank you, Raj Kundra. Now you can take me for a ride." In the video Instagrammed by Shilpa, we can see how Raj made the day special for her. The car was covered with a huge box and as soon as she opened it, some heart-shaped balloons surrounded her. Raj also gifted a bouquet to Shilpa and soon they sat in the car. "Shocked," said Shilpa, but it indeed must have been a sweet surprise for her.

Take a look at Shilpa's post here.

(This is so sweet).

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. Their son Viaan is six-years-old.

Shilpa recently celebrated Karva Chauth in Sri Lanka and attached a story to her post. "Had to put this picture out... just notice the light in the shadow of the sieve looking like the moon, considering we couldn't see the moon in Sri Lanka till 9.30 pm, so we broke our fast (yes, he fasts too) with a picture of the moon seen in Mumbai sent by a friend," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty, 43, has featured in films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is a yoga expert and is now also known for her famously indulgent weekend binge sessions - 'Sunday Binge.' Shilpa appears has also co-judged a couple of reality shows.