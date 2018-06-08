Inside Shilpa Shetty's Family-Only Birthday Celebration. How Cute Is Viaan?

Highlights
- Viaan gifted a handmade card to Shilpa
- "Thank you, Raj and Viaan for making it so special," she wrote
- Raj Kundra shared a beautiful video for his 'darling wife'
Here's how Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday.
Love Birthdays, starting anew.. Looking fwd to the many surprises life has in store.Thank-you @rajkundra9 and #viaanraj for making it so special. All you need is family Thankyou my instafam for all your wishes and love.. means soooo much, only gratitude for all that I'm blessed with #birthdaygirl #family #love #cake #wishes #blessings #happiness #gratitude
For his 'darling wife' Shilpa, Raj Kundra shared a beautiful video of their journey as a couple so far, right from the time they met. "A beautiful journey so far but I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer. Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive. I love you my gorgeous girlfriend, Shilpa Shetty now and till my heart beats it's last," he wrote. (Aww).
A beautiful journey so far but I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer. Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive. I love you my gorgeous girlfriend @theshilpashetty now and till my heart beats it's last! #happybirthday #mylove #mygirl #angel #wife #blessed
Shilpa's sister Shamita posted this for her.
Happpyyyy Birthdayyyyyy my darling Munki words cannot express what u mean to me ..but IL say this much .. I can't imagine my life without u.. ur love n support May god bless you with loads of love , strength , happiness n peace always #munkiandtunki #beautifulsoul #beautiful #sister #sisters #love #gratitude #instapic #instalike #instagood #tags4likes #kisses
Happy birthday, Shilpa Shetty.