Inside Shilpa Shetty's Family-Only Birthday Celebration. How Cute Is Viaan?

Shilpa Shetty turned 43 on Friday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 08, 2018 19:08 IST
Shilpa Shetty shared this picture with Raj Kundra and son Viaan (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

New Delhi: 

  1. Viaan gifted a handmade card to Shilpa
  2. "Thank you, Raj and Viaan for making it so special," she wrote
  3. Raj Kundra shared a beautiful video for his 'darling wife'
It's a family-only birthday celebration for actress Shilpa Shetty, who turned 43 on Friday. Shilpa has given an insight about the celebration with husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan. She has posted a series of pictures on Instagram, which perfectly define a family's love. And, as always, Viaan, 6, totally steals the spotlight from his parents. He also gifted a handmade card to his mom. "Love birthdays, starting a new. Looking forward to the many surprises life has in store. Thank you, Raj Kundra and Viaan for making it so special. All you need is family," read an excerpt from Shilpa's post. She also thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes.

Here's how Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday.
 


For his 'darling wife' Shilpa, Raj Kundra shared a beautiful video of their journey as a couple so far, right from the time they met. "A beautiful journey so far but I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer. Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive. I love you my gorgeous girlfriend, Shilpa Shetty now and till my heart beats it's last," he wrote. (Aww).
 


Shilpa's sister Shamita posted this for her.
 


Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She had done films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is a yoga expert and is now also known for her famously indulgent weekend binge sessions - 'Sunday Binge.'

Happy birthday, Shilpa Shetty.
 

shilpa shetty birthdayshilpa shetty pictures

