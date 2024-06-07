Weekend Binge: Celebrating The Best Of Shilpa Shetty For Her Birthday Week

Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar. (courtesy: MoviesNMemories)

It's the birthday week of B-Town's fittest celebrity. Zero points for guessing, we all know it's Shilpa Shetty. She turns 49 on Saturday, June 8. The star wears many hats: dancer, actress, yoga enthusiast, and author. From winning the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother to making the entire nation dance with her, Shilpa has wowed her fans time and again. She made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Baazigar, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In a career spanning over three decades, Shilpa has appeared in many blockbuster films, judged dance reality shows and has been a fitness inspiration to many.

On her birthday weekend, let's binge-watch some of her best projects.

1. Baazigar - Prime Video

In her debut project, Shilpa Shetty played the role of Seema Chopra, the girlfriend of Ajay Sharma (portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan). The Abbas–Mustan film is based on Ira Levin's 1953 novel A Kiss Before Dying. The movie also features Kajol in a key role.

2. Life In A... Metro - Netflix

The 2007 film, directed by Anurag Basu, is a star-studded affair. Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Kay Kay Menon, Kangana Ranaut, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sharman Joshi are also part of the film. Life In A... Metro narrates the story of nine people living in Mumbai and explores the themes of love, commitment phobia and extramarital affairs.

3. Dhadkan - YouTube

The 2000 film revolves around a love triangle between Anjali Chauhan (Shilpa Shetty), her husband Ram Verma (Akshay Kumar) and Anjali's ex-beau Dev Chopra (Suniel Shetty). The musical drama proved to be a major box-office success. It features several timeless tracks such as Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se and Dulhe Ka Sehra.

4. Sukhee - Netflix

The comedy-drama is headlined by Shilpa Shetty as Sukhpreet Kalra, also known as Sukhee. She plays a Punjabi housewife who becomes annoyed with her daily routine and travels to Delhi to attend a high school reunion. During this trip, Sukhee relives her teenage days and enjoys time with her friends. Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila are also part of the movie.

5. Indian Police Force - Prime Video

The show is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The seven-part series features Shilpa Shetty as Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty. Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi also play prominent roles in the show. The storyline revolves around the police force fighting against terrorists.

Which one of these films is your favourite?