Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Wish For Son Viaan: 'Beyond Blessed To Be The Mother Of The Dragon'

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram post is setting major mother-son goals. Her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, turns 12 today. To mark the occasion, the actress posted a fun video on Instagram. In the clip, Viaan can be seen mimicking a dragon. He says, “Today, I am doing dragon's breath. Smoke out of my mouth.” Afterwards, Shilpa playfully says, “I gave birth to a human being.” Then, we see some happy pictures of the birthday boy and the mother-son duo. In her wish, Shilpa wrote, “Happy 12th birthday to the dragon of the house (Just try not to get the house scorched). You mean the world to us, my precious, and I am beyond blessed to be the mother of the dragon. Your laughter, strength, and love fill our lives with endless joy and pride. Love you sooooo muchchchch. Stay blessed, my jaan.”

Shilpa Shetty's industry colleagues posted messages for the birthday boy in the comment section. Farah Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bipasha Basu wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Shilpa Shetty never shies away from expressing her love for Viaan and talking about him on public forums. Earlier, in a chat with News18, the actress shared that she did her latest project, Indian Police Force, only for her son. The star said, “Viaan has just about started watching movies in the last three years. And he loves Rohit's films. He has now become an avid Bollywood watcher. I did Indian Police Force for Viaan along with all the women in our forces who put in so much unconditional and selfless work. This series is an ode to my son.”

“My son (Viaan) got really excited when I was offered the series! Indian Police Force is for him. Playing Tara made me realise that being a cop isn't an easy job. Apart from being really brave, you've to be made from a different kind of a metal to don the khaki uniform,” Shilpa Shetty added.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in November 2009. The couple welcomed their son Viaan in 2012 and daughter Samisha in 2020.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD - The Devil as Satyavathi Agnihotri. The Prem directorial also features Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.