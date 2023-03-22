KD - The Devil First Look: Presenting Shilpa Shetty As Satyavati

Shilpa Shetty in The Devil. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

This Gudi Padwa, Shilpa Shetty marked “new beginnings” with an update about her next project. The actress announced that she has joined the cast of KD – The Devil, a Prem's directorial headlined by Dhruva Sarja. Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday, thrilled her fans by sharing the first look poster of her character Satyavati from the film. Dressed in a white saree with red polka dots, the actress set the retro mood right on social media. A pair of big shades, a bindi, a choker along with a long necklace and a handbag rounded off her look. Satyavati's features were also enhanced by a long braid in the poster, which shows her standing against a vintage car with a few imperial-style buildings in the backdrop. Sharing the poster, Shilpa Shetty wished her fans on Ugadi, as well as, Gudi Padwa and added: “On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I'm thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as Satyavati.”

Director Prem also welcomed Shilpa Shetty onboard in a special post. He called her a “powerhouse” and wrote: “Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi! On this auspicious day, a powerhouse enters the war! Welcoming the powerful Shilpa Shetty to KD's battlefield!”

The makers of KD – The Devil teased fans about a new cast member earlier this week. Prem, too, shared a poster featuring a part of a saree and wrote: “A war is between kingdoms. And kingdoms need a powerful 'Satyavati'. Get ready to welcome Satyavati on March 22 at 11:31 AM! A stalwart enters KD's battlefield.”

KD – The Devil, which is a period film in the making, also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. The film isn't Shilpa Shetty's first project in the Kannada film industry. She has also worked in 1998's Preethsod Thappa and Ravichandra's Ondagona Baa and 2005 film Auto Shankar.

KD – The Devil is reportedly set in the late Sixties and Seventies. Dhruva Sarja plays the role of a gangster in the film, which also stars Ravichandran. ICYDK, Shilpa and Ravichandran have worked together previously.