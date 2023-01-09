Shilpa Shetty's Workout Video Is All The Monday Motivation You Need. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood today and this is evident from her photos and videos. The star often shares pictures and videos of her workout routines on social media. In a new video, Shilpa Shetty is seen working out and performing a rowing action-based exercise. The actress is seen wincing at the difficult routine while reciting a poem about how she has to exercise to keep cellulite at bay. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Row Row Roarrrrr your machine. Gently by the sea. Merrily Merrily Merrily Merrily. Life is about being healthy. Some days are slow, but you have to keep rowing! It actually is a full-body workout. You use your lower body muscles to propel your body back and your upper body muscles to row.”

Shilpa Shetty also explained how the exercise routine is beneficial to the body. She said, “The best part is all the major muscles worked in every stroke: quadriceps, calves, glutes, chest, back, arms and abs.”

Shilpa Shetty also said, “Rowing not only builds power but also strengthens and tones your muscles. It is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that helps in fat loss. Being low impact, it does not put any added stress on the joints. Have you tried this exercise before? What was your experience like, let me know in the comments below,” asking fans to interact with her.

Last month too, Shilpa Shetty shared a similar video in which she is seen pulling off some complex exercises. Sharing the clip, she said, “As we are nearing the end of the year, it's important to remind oneself to stay disciplined and determined. So, today's Monday Motivation includes snippets from my “CoreTraining”. It involves training the abdominal, pelvic, hip, and lower back muscles in a way that they work in harmony for better stability.”

Sharing details, she wrote, “The flow is:

1) V Stance Side-to-Side Knee Tucks – 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side

2) Feet Hooked Russian Twists – 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side

3) Prone Position Opposite Arm and Leg Raise – 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side

4) A relaxing stretch – The first 2 exercises directly target the abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis and obliques); whereas the 3rd one targets the back and glutes. I always prefer performing both.”

Shilpa Shetty also shared important tips to keep in mind. “Always keep the chin tucked in. Exhale on the way up through the mouth and contract the working muscles even harder consciously. Inhale via the nose on your way down. Perform slow and controlled execution of exercises,” Shilpa Shetty. She also stressed the need for sufficient and efficient warm-up.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of an exercise that she doesn't enjoy very much. “I am not a fan of lunges! No, seriously! So, when I was told to do Reverse Flexed Lunges, I wasn't keen… thought it would be painful to do, because of my knee injury,” Shilpa Shetty in the post. “BUT! It didn't hurt, in fact, apart from being a calorie-killer, it also works on the major lower body muscles like glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings.”

In addition to this, Shilpa Shetty explained, “This routine greatly helps improve balance and is a great Unilateral Exercise to work on individual leg strength, size, and shape. It's also a great glute-and-leg builder when it comes to shaping and strengthening the lower body.”

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.