Shilpa Shetty's New Fitness Video Is Reminding Us To Stay 'Disciplined And Determined'

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood today and for good reason. The actress is known for her strict and healthy diet and workout regime. She often shares images and videos of herself working out in the gym or performing yoga. Now, the actress added another post to her Monday motivation videos. In the new clip, she is at the gym pulling off some tricky exercises with the ease of an expert. In the caption, she shared details and offered some tips and tricks to perform the exercises. Shilpa wrote, “As we are nearing the end of the year, it's important to remind oneself to stay disciplined and determined. So, today's Monday Motivation includes snippets from my “CoreTraining”. It involves training the abdominal, pelvic, hip, and lower back muscles in a way that they work in harmony for better stability.”

Sharing details, she wrote, “The flow is:

1) V Stance Side-to-Side Knee Tucks – 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side

2) Feet Hooked Russian Twists – 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side

3) Prone Position Opposite Arm and Leg Raise – 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side

4) A relaxing stretch – The first 2 exercises directly target the abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis and obliques); whereas the 3rd one targets the back and glutes. I always prefer performing both.”

Shilpa Shetty also shared some “pro tips to always remember.” She added, “Always keep the chin tucked in. Exhale on the way up through the mouth and contract the working muscles even harder consciously. Inhale via the nose on your way down. Perform slow and controlled execution of exercises." She also added the need for "sufficient and efficient warm-up wherein certain mobility drills should be performed".

A week ago, Shilpa Shetty posted another workout video. In it, she is seen performing an exercise that she is not a fan of. “I'm NOT a fan of lunges! No, seriously! So, when I was told to do Reverse Flexed Lunges, I wasn't keen… thought it would be painful to do, because of my knee injury,” she said in the post, adding: “BUT! It didn't hurt, in fact, apart from being a calorie-killer, it also works on the major lower body muscles like glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.