Shilpa Shetty Is 'Not A Fan' Of This Form Of Leg Exercise. Can You Believe It?

A still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's latest post is all things relatable. The actress has declared that she isn't a “fan of lunges”. No, we aren't joking. She “seriously” doesn't like performing this form of leg exercise. But Shilpa Shetty's coach made her do “reverse flexed lunges.” Oh, and, she nailed it and how. The actress has shared a video on Instagram from her gym session and wrote, “ I am not a fan of lunges! No, seriously! So, when I was told to do reverse flexed lunges, I wasn't keen… thought it would be painful to do, because of my knee injury. But. It didn't hurt, in fact, apart from being a calorie-killer, it also works on the major lower body muscles like the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings.”

Sharing some tips to perform reversed flexed lunges, Shilpa Shetty added, "Keep feet at least 4” apart. Flex the back knee towards the floor, but do not touch the floor. Do not initiate the movement by pushing the front leg knee forward. All the weight should be on the front leg foot. Push into the heels every time you lunge back. Let the torso lean naturally at the hip joint and not at the lower back.”

Shilpa Shetty, talking about the benefits of this form of exercise, wrote, “This routine greatly helps improve balance and is a great Unilateral Exercise to work on individual leg strength, size, and shape. It's also a great glute-and-leg builder when it comes to shaping and strengthening the lower body.” The actress concluded, “Try this out and tell me if you feel the pump in your glutes and hamstrings. Let me know in the comments below.” Shilpa Shetty's sister, actress Shamita Shetty said, “Looking hawwtttt.” Her fitness coach added, “You survived.....and survived so well.”

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.