Shilpa Shetty, Who Was In A Wheelchair For Months, Practices Surya Namaskara

A still from Shilpa Shetty's video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who was in wheelchair for the last few months due to an injury at work, has finally recovered and practiced Surya Namaskara after a gap of three months. Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast often shares her workout videos and pictures on her social media handles. Today, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself practicing Surya Namaskara on her Instagram handle and revealed how it was an "indescribable feeling" for her.

Her caption read, "'He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.' - Guru Nanak Dev ji. This teaching has stayed with me for many years now, and I believe very strongly in it. Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life. With this in mind - on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury. Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling."

Shilpa's post caught the attention of her sister Shamita Shetty, who dropped hearts in the post's comment section.

Shilpa Shetty was injured on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, while shooting for an action sequence. The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle.

Despite Shilpa was on a wheelchair, her love for fitness didn't end. Shilpa found many ways to exercise during her recovery period.

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma, also starring Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia in the lead role. She will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.