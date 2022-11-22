Mush Alert: Shilpa Shetty's Anniversary Wish For Husband Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Love is in the air, this time, thanks to Shilpa Shetty. The actress is celebrating her wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Shilpa has dedicated a special post to her husband Raj Kundra. The post features an adorable montage of the couple over the years with Drake's Hold On, We're Going Home playing in the background. In the caption, Shilpa wrote, “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting). Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us…That's all I need. Happy Anniversary to us, Cookie,” with several happy emojis. Shamita Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Neelam Kothari Soni wished the couple in the comments section.

A few weeks ago, Shilpa Shetty also shared a video of her, Raj Kundra and their children on vacation with Shilpa's friend Akanksha Malhotra and family. In the caption, Shilpa said, “A few days in the lap of nature. A little time with my loved ones, Break lena toh banta hai kyunki…The soul needs a regular dose of memorable shenanigans.”

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth this year, Shilpa Shetty revealed that both Raj Kundra and she fasted for each other. Shilpa also shared a photo of herself looking at Raj through a sieve and wrote, “Mine... In this lifetime…Karwa Chauth... When he fasts for you too…Gratitude.” She also added red heart and amulet icons.

Shilpa Shetty then shared a family album of sorts on Instagram to mark Raj Kundra's birthday. She also dropped a lovely note for Raj that said, “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call 'mine', For your loving and goofy ways... I'm thankful that you're my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie. Here's wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance... always.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since November 2009. The couple have two children - Viaan and Shamisha.