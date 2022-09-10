How Shilpa Shetty Wished Birthday To Husband Raj Kundra

A still from Shilpa Shetty's video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Raj Kundra celebrated his 47th birthday on September 9. On his birthday, his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty shared a special birthday post for him on Instagram. Sharing a reel combined of many pictures, the actor wrote, "For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call 'mine', For your loving & goofy ways... I'm thankful that you're my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie. Here's wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance... always" with the hashtags Husband Love, Birthday Boy, Blessed, Grateful, Family, and Love.

The reel, which has Rod Stewart's Have I Told You Lately song playing in the background, starts with a picture of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in the woods, moving to a picture of Raj Kundra with his kids - Viaan and Shamisha - in a pool, then a family photo taken sometime during Christmas, featuring Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shilpa's mom Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty among others, finally ending with pictures of Raj and Viaan and again Raj and Shilpa.

Check out her post:

Shilpa Shetty's sister and actor Shamita Shetty too shared a birthday post for her brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Sharing a reel from Raj's birthday celebrations, Shamita wrote, "Happy Birthday my Jiju, my brother. May your life be full of true joy and lots of special moments to cherish, loads of love and huggies" with the hashtags Birthday Wishes, Birthday, Family and Gratitude. In the reel, Shamita, Shilpa, and Raj can be seen posing quirkily for the camera.

See post:

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty also shared a few videos and pictures from Raj's birthday celebrations on their Instagram stories. The family could be seen enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Check out Shilpa's posts:

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in November 2009. The couple welcomed their son Viaan in 2012 and daughter Shamisha in 2020 via surrogacy.