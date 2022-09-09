When Shilpa Shetty Met Queen Elizabeth: See Throwback From The Year She Won Celebrity Big Brother

Shilpa Shetty posted this throwback. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died at the age of 96 on Thursday. The official announcement was made by the Buckingham Palace on Thursday after members of the royal family - the Queen's sons and grandsons - arrived in Balmoral Castle where she spent her last days. Eminent personalities from all across the world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Among them are world leaders, film personalities. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shettty, who spent a few years in London, shared a throwback picture from her meeting with Queen Elizabeth. The picture happens to be from the year 2007.

Shilpa Shetty who won the fifth season of the British TV reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007, later that year met Queen Elizabeth, a picture from which she shared on social media last night. She captioned it: "What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II."

This is what Shilpa Shetty posted:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She also starred in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

Shilpa Shetty stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.