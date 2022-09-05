Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra With Kids Viaan, Samisha In A Picture-Perfect Family Portrait

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty has treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her with husband Raj Kundra and kids, Viaan and Samisha in similar outfits. In the image, Shilpa is happily posing for the perfect family picture in traditional floral print outfits. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Life's greatest blessing .. Family". Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Bipasha Basu commented, "Cuties," followed by a heart emoticon, while her rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia, Sophie Choudry and others dropped heart emoticons.

Shilpa Shetty commenced Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Saturday after performing Ganesh visarjan rituals. Offering a glimpse of the celebration, Shilpa Shetty shared a video in which she can be seen dancing and enjoying the festivities despite having a broken leg. In the captions, she wrote, "Bidding adieu to our GANNU RAJA is never easy, but He's going today with the promise of coming back again next year... with tons of blessings, love, peace, good health, and happiness for all!"

Shilpa Shetty welcomed the idol of Lord Ganesha earlier last week and shared a video on her Instagram, performing puja. Sharing an adorable clip featuring her family, she wrote, "And He's back... Ganpati Bappa Morya My favourite time of the year".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma. Next, she will be seen in Sukhee. Also, she will be making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.