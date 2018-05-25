Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Attend Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan's Birthday Party. See Pics

Highlights
- Viaan dressed up like Black Panther for the party
- Aaradhya looked cute but skipped the dress code memo
- Shahraan Dutt arrived as Harry Potter
Here are photos from Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan's birthday party:
On Viaan's birthday, Shilpa Shetty took Viaan to an old age home to host a dinner, which she said was a family tradition. Shilpa shared a video on Instagram, in which she, Viaan and Sunanda Shetty can be seen distributing fruits to the elderly. Of course, a section of the Internet thought Shilpa was "showing off" by "distributing the cheapest fruit available and broadcasting on Instagram." Shilpa retorted in strong words: "It's sad you think this way. Yes, we personally served them a full dinner service after this. I only put it up here for 'awareness' so more people can get directed to this cause or contribute to this place that needs help. And like I said, this is tradition for us, our parents have been taking us here for years and I continue that with my child. Broadcasting to show off is never my intent."
Here's the video Shilpa Shetty shared:
Keeping up with tradition of dinner at the #littlesistersofthepoor ,an old age home . They have very few visitors and the joy on their faces when someone comes and visits them is priceless.Nothing more powerful than to start my sons birthday with Blessings..Thankyou for all your blessings and wishes as well instafamLoads of #gratitude #happiness #blessings #love #unconditionallove
Keeping up with tradition of dinner at the #littlesistersofthepoor ,an old age home . They have very few visitors and the joy on their faces when someone comes and visits them is priceless.Nothing more powerful than to start my sons birthday with Blessings..Thankyou for all your blessings and wishes as well instafamLoads of #gratitude #happiness #blessings #love #unconditionallove
Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She debuted opposite shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar and went on to star in films like Phir Milenge and Life... In A Metro. Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga. She has also written books on fitness and healthy diet.