Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Attend Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan's Birthday Party. See Pics

A superhero-themed party was in order for Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 25, 2018 20:26 IST
289 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Attend Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan's Birthday Party. See Pics

Aishwarya and Aardhya with Shilpa Shetty and Viaan at his birthday party.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Viaan dressed up like Black Panther for the party
  2. Aaradhya looked cute but skipped the dress code memo
  3. Shahraan Dutt arrived as Harry Potter
Shilpa Shetty and raj Kundra hosted a superhero-themed birthday party for their son Viaan on Friday evening, four days after his birthday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya topped the guests list. Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata's twins Shahraan and Iqra were also marked present at the Shettys' party. 6-year-old Viaan dressed up like Black Panther, Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest superhero who won everyone's heart. Aaradhya, it seems, skipped the memo about the dress code. Sharaan looked super cute dressed as Harry Potter -complete Gryffindor robe-jacket, a want and round-rimmed glasses. His twin sister Iqra added a Minnie Mouse bow to her hairdo.

Here are photos from Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan's birthday party:
 
viaan birthday party ndtv
 
viaan birthday party ndtv
 
viaan birthday party ndtv

On Viaan's birthday, Shilpa Shetty took Viaan to an old age home to host a dinner, which she said was a family tradition. Shilpa shared a video on Instagram, in which she, Viaan and Sunanda Shetty can be seen distributing fruits to the elderly. Of course, a section of the Internet thought Shilpa was "showing off" by "distributing the cheapest fruit available and broadcasting on Instagram." Shilpa retorted in strong words: "It's sad you think this way. Yes, we personally served them a full dinner service after this. I only put it up here for 'awareness' so more people can get directed to this cause or contribute to this place that needs help. And like I said, this is tradition for us, our parents have been taking us here for years and I continue that with my child. Broadcasting to show off is never my intent."

Here's the video Shilpa Shetty shared:
 


Comments
She also wrote this superb message for Viaan on his birthday.
 


Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She debuted opposite shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar and went on to star in films like Phir Milenge and Life... In A Metro. Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga. She has also written books on fitness and healthy diet.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

viaan birthday partyaaradhya aishwaryashilpa shetty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR Status

................................ Advertisement ................................