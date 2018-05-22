Shilpa Shetty Accused Of 'Showing Off' On Son's Birthday. Her Response Is Winning The Internet

Highlights
- "Sunday binge doesn't seem so simple. Stop this show off," comment read
- "It's sad you think this way," Shilpa replied
- Viaan turned 6 on Monday
"And like I said, this is tradition for us, our parents have been taking us here for years and I continue that with my child. Broadcasting to show off is never my intent," added Shilpa.
Keeping up with tradition of dinner at the #littlesistersofthepoor ,an old age home . They have very few visitors and the joy on their faces when someone comes and visits them is priceless.Nothing more powerful than to start my sons birthday with Blessings..Thankyou for all your blessings and wishes as well instafamLoads of #gratitude #happiness #blessings #love #unconditionallove
Shilpa's reply is just winning the Internet and comments such as "actually you don't need to answer them because you know what you are doing and which is a good thing" and "what a beautiful way to spread love and kindness" have been posted.
Shilpa Shetty is now also known for her famously indulgent weekend binge sessions - 'Sunday Binge,' which her fans fans follow closely. Every Sunday, she shares pictures and videos from her cheat day, making us very, very jealous.
21st May 2012 A new me was born. 6yrs today..The dichotomy of wanting you to be my baby forever and excitement of seeing you grow up and your achievements in this life..Difficult choices!! Want to hold you in my arms for longer today, like when you were a baby.. the toddler is gone ,now there's a little boy and tomw there will be a young man in his place .. but you will always be my baby.. Happy birthday my son, love you more than you would ever know#unconditionallove #birthdayboy #6 #gratitude #blessings
Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She is known for films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also a yoga expert.