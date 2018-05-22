Shilpa Shetty Accused Of 'Showing Off' On Son's Birthday. Her Response Is Winning The Internet

"Distributing the cheapest fruit available and broadcasting on Instagram," read an excerpt from the comment posted on Shilpa Shetty's post

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 22, 2018 16:51 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Viaan pictured in Mumbai

  1. "Sunday binge doesn't seem so simple. Stop this show off," comment read
  2. "It's sad you think this way," Shilpa replied
  3. Viaan turned 6 on Monday
"Distributing the cheapest fruit available and broadcasting on Instagram. Sunday binge doesn't seem so simple. Stop this show off," read a comment on Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post, which was a video of the actress serving food to a group of people at an old age home on son Viaan's birthday. Shilpa and Raj Kundra's son Viaan turned six on Monday and the family, including her mother Sunanda Shetty, hosted a small birthday dinner at the old age home in Mumbai. However, Shilpa, unperturbed with the negative comment, gave a bang on reply to the troll and wrote, "It's sad you think this way. Yes, we personally served them a full dinner service after this. I only put it up here for 'awareness' so more people can get directed to this cause or contribute to this place that needs help."

"And like I said, this is tradition for us, our parents have been taking us here for years and I continue that with my child. Broadcasting to show off is never my intent," added Shilpa.

Watch Shilpa's video here.
 


Read Shilpa's comment here.
 
shilpa instagram

Screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's reply


Shilpa's reply is just winning the Internet and comments such as "actually you don't need to answer them because you know what you are doing and which is a good thing" and "what a beautiful way to spread love and kindness" have been posted.

Shilpa Shetty is now also known for her famously indulgent weekend binge sessions - 'Sunday Binge,' which her fans fans follow closely. Every Sunday, she shares pictures and videos from her cheat day, making us very, very jealous.

Meanwhile, on Viaan's birthday, his parents posted these for their son.
 

 


Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She is known for films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also a yoga expert.
 

