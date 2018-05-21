Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Is 6 Today. See Mommy's Adorable Birthday Post

May 21, 2018
Highlights

  1. Shilpa posted a series of pictures with Viaan
  2. "Love you more than you would ever know," wrote Shilpa
  3. Raj Kundra and Shamita Shetty also shared pictures with Viaan
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan turned six today (May 21). The doting parents have shared wonderful birthday wishes for him and Shilpa's post is winning the Internet. Shilpa Instagrammed a series of pictures with Viaan, right from his birth till now and captioned them as, "21st May 2012, a new me was born. 6 years today, the dichotomy of wanting you to be my baby forever and excitement of seeing you grow up and your achievements in this life. Difficult choices!! Want to hold you in my arms for longer today, like when you were a baby, the toddler is gone, now there's a little boy and tomorrow there will be a young man in his place... but you will always be my baby. Happy birthday my son, love you more than you would ever know."

Take a look.
 


Raj Kundra shared a short video of the family, which has some wonderful pictures and wrote, "My little munchkin turns 6 today, can't believe how time has flown. Thank you, Shilpa Shetty for making me a proud father."
 


(Wish you a very happy birthday, Viaan).

And, Shilpa's sister Shamita shared this.
 


Viaan is a cute little rockstar and these videos are proof.

Viaan prepared this song for Shilpa on Mother's Day.
 


This is what Shilpa shared on Mother's Day.
 

 


Once Viaan accompanied Shilpa on her sets and said action...
 


When Viaan danced to his 'superhero' Tiger Shroff's song from Baaghi 2.
 


Comments
He totally stole the spotlight from his mom during the actress' Sunday binge session. Remember the 'rosogolla challenge'?
 


Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She is the star of films such as Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also a yoga expert and has released a range of fitness videos.
 

