Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Is 6 Today. See Mommy's Adorable Birthday Post

Highlights
- Shilpa posted a series of pictures with Viaan
- "Love you more than you would ever know," wrote Shilpa
- Raj Kundra and Shamita Shetty also shared pictures with Viaan
Take a look.
21st May 2012 A new me was born. 6yrs today..The dichotomy of wanting you to be my baby forever and excitement of seeing you grow up and your achievements in this life..Difficult choices!! Want to hold you in my arms for longer today, like when you were a baby.. the toddler is gone ,now there's a little boy and tomw there will be a young man in his place .. but you will always be my baby.. Happy birthday my son, love you more than you would ever know#unconditionallove #birthdayboy #6 #gratitude #blessings
Raj Kundra shared a short video of the family, which has some wonderful pictures and wrote, "My little munchkin turns 6 today, can't believe how time has flown. Thank you, Shilpa Shetty for making me a proud father."
(Wish you a very happy birthday, Viaan).
And, Shilpa's sister Shamita shared this.
Happiest Birthday my darling baby Viaan can't believe ur 6 already !!!!Thankyou for the unconditional love , cuddly huggies n so much joy uve brought into our lives .. may god bless u always with happiness n loads of love our naughty lil one ! Maasi loooovvveeesssss uuuuuu #birthday #baby #nephew #cake #love #joy #instalike #instagood #instapic
Viaan is a cute little rockstar and these videos are proof.
Viaan prepared this song for Shilpa on Mother's Day.
This is what Shilpa shared on Mother's Day.
This is the best role of my life, and I already won an award in the form of you before I played itStill feels like yesterday when you were inside me.. Gosh! how time flies.Its amazing to now see my heart beat outside of me...Viaan-Raj , Thankyou for choosing meAnd I got my FIRST handwritten card todayHappy Mother's Day to my mom , love you to the moon and back ..and to all you #SuperMoms #wonderwomen , Sending u all a #grouphug #loveyourmom #respect #gratitude
Once Viaan accompanied Shilpa on her sets and said action...
When Viaan danced to his 'superhero' Tiger Shroff's song from Baaghi 2.
Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She is the star of films such as Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also a yoga expert and has released a range of fitness videos.