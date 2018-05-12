Mother's Day 2018: Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan Making Ice Lollies Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Viaan Raj Kundra became Shilpa Shettty's apprentice for Mother's Day special video

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 12, 2018 14:02 IST
Shilpa Shetty with her son Viaan Raj Kundra in the video. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shilpa uploaded a Mother's Day special video
  2. The Internet thinks "chef Viaan is too cute"
  3. The video received over 50,000 likes
Shilpa Shetty just teamed up with the cutest chef ever and it was none other than her 5-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra. The actress uploaded a video on Instagram on Friday, wherein the mother-son duo can be seen making fruit lollies. The Dhadkan actress wrote: "Yeh #MothersDay mere liye bahut special hai kyunki iss saal iss din ko special banane aa raha hai mera little chef, my son Viaan-Raj. Shilpa, wearing a pink apron, helps Viaan in making delicious ice lollies, to beat the scorching heat. Little Viaan, clad in a purple apron, is seen adorably mocking his mom's hand gestures in the video. The post has received close to 50,000 likes. One Instagram user wrote, "Too cute Viaan" and another added, "That's the cutest thing I saw on the internet today."

Watch the video here:
 


The 42-year-old actress is a fitness enthusiast and frequently uploads posts pertaining to healthy eating interrupted by pictures and videos of her 'binge eating' on social media. Shilpa Shetty and her son definitely have a sweet tooth as can be seen in the Baazigar actress' Instagram posts. There are ample pictures of delicious cheesecakes and chocolate desserts and who can forget the 'Rosogolla challenge' Shilpa took with her nieces and son.

Just to revive your memory:
 

 

 


Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and was last seen as a judge in dance reality show Super Dancer. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 film Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.
 

