Mother's Day 2018: Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan Making Ice Lollies Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Highlights
- Shilpa uploaded a Mother's Day special video
- The Internet thinks "chef Viaan is too cute"
- The video received over 50,000 likes
Watch the video here:
Yeh #MothersDay mere liye bahut special hai kyunki iss saal iss din ko special banane aa raha hai mera little chef, my son Viaan-Raj .Aap bhi deejiye khud ko iss occasion par ek tasty treat inn mazedaar Fruit Lollies ke saath, jo banti hain taaze phal aur @bnaturalbeverages Not From Concentrate Juices se. Ismein hum istemaal karenge pomegranates, mint leaves, lychees, mangoes and oranges, jismein hain dher saari vitamins and proteins. #TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho #lollies #summer #sunmerrecipes
The 42-year-old actress is a fitness enthusiast and frequently uploads posts pertaining to healthy eating interrupted by pictures and videos of her 'binge eating' on social media. Shilpa Shetty and her son definitely have a sweet tooth as can be seen in the Baazigar actress' Instagram posts. There are ample pictures of delicious cheesecakes and chocolate desserts and who can forget the 'Rosogolla challenge' Shilpa took with her nieces and son.
SundayBinge , in #dessertcoma nowwith half a marzipan egg, Kheer Kodom . Needed a hammer to break the chocolate eggBut the surprise was worth the hammering , gooey caramel and chocolate with a White Chocolate bunnyHappy Easter to my Instafam, love ,joy and peace now and always..#instagood #easter #gratitude #sweettooth #egged #crazy
Worked hard to eat 2 desserts today On the menu was my favourite #tresleches cake and #Mangocream cake courtesy, my 13 yr old baker / junior master chef friend @uv_specials .You are truly special Overindulged , definitely the #best Tres Leches in Mumbai!!20 Suryanamaskars ,2 sets of 1 minute planks, 20 burpees, 3 sets of 15 squats and a 100 skipsBut that's TOMORROW .. today it's #guiltfree #sundaybinge .#swastrahomastraho #amaze #instagood #instadessert #sweettooth #guiltfree #thankgoditssunday
Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and was last seen as a judge in dance reality show Super Dancer. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 film Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.