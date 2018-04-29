Shilpa Shetty, PETA Ambassador, Trolled For Posting A Catch And Release Fishing Video; 'Hypocrisy,' Says The Internet

Realised "Fishing" ain't that easy... not my thing at least !!This beauty got caught in our hook( not the kind to eat) so we released itBut my son caught the most whilst @rajkundra9 says he already has the best "catch" #deepseafishing #kanhuraresort #memories #fishingexpedition #instagood #maldives #releasedthefish

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 28, 2018 at 9:25am PDT