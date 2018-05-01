When In Maldives: Shilpa Shetty's Vacation Pics Will Make You Miss The Sea

Shilpa Shetty is filling up her Maldives Diary with envy-inducing posts on Instagram and we just cannot keep calm

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 01, 2018 23:00 IST
321 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
When In Maldives: Shilpa Shetty's Vacation Pics Will Make You Miss The Sea

Shila Shetty Instagrammed this photo (courtesy theshilpashetty)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shilpa Shetty is currently holidaying in Maldives
  2. Shilpa is holidaying with husband Raj and son Viaan
  3. Shilpa is posting photos on Instagram
Shilpa Shetty is currently enjoying the sun, sand and the sea in Maldives with her family - husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. The 42-year-old actress is filling up her Maldives Diary with envy-inducing posts on Instagram and we just cannot keep calm. In a new entry, Shilpa features in a photo with Raj and Viaan, in which all three of them are colour coordinated in blue and their expressions are proof of how much fun the trio are having in the island destination. "Family is not an important thing ,it is EVERYTHING.. Feeling gratitude and not expressing it, is like wrapping a present and not giving it... Thank you to the universe for manifesting all my dreams, smiles and love," she captioned one of the posts.
 

 


Raj Kundra also showed us how a dinner and movie by the beach looks like. "A lovely movie (The Greatest Showman a must watch) and meal on the beach," he wrote as he made this post.
 


Apart from the posts made by Shilpa and Raj, several other photos of the couple have also surfaced on social media.
 

 

 


Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was recently trolled for posting a catch and release fishing video during her stay in Maldives. A section of Instagram accused Shilpa, a PETA ambassador of being cruel to animals and also referred to her as "vegetarian." Shilpa, who previously mentioned that the fish was released in the water because it was "not the kind to eat", was quick to make certain clarifications and said the fish "did not die" and that she's "non-vegetarian."
 


Comments
This is not the first time Shilpa was trolled for her posts with animals. Last year, she was criticised for engaging with the animals (not native to the Emirates) of a private zoo owned by entrepreneur Dr Saif Ahmed Belhasa. Shilpa later deleted the posts following massive backlash on social media.

2007's Apne was Shilpa Shetty's last film after which she made special appearances in Om Shanti Om, Dostana and Dishkiyaoon.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shilpa Shettymaldives vacation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................