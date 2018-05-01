When In Maldives: Shilpa Shetty's Vacation Pics Will Make You Miss The Sea

Highlights
Family is not an important thing ,it is EVERYTHING.. Feeling gratitude and not expressing it , is like wrapping a present and not giving it.. Thank you to the universe for manifesting all my dreams ,smiles and love . #flyinghigh #Batteriesrecharged #readytotakeontheworld #gratitude #happiness #instagood #family #islechictravel
Raj Kundra also showed us how a dinner and movie by the beach looks like. "A lovely movie (The Greatest Showman a must watch) and meal on the beach," he wrote as he made this post.
Apart from the posts made by Shilpa and Raj, several other photos of the couple have also surfaced on social media.
Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was recently trolled for posting a catch and release fishing video during her stay in Maldives. A section of Instagram accused Shilpa, a PETA ambassador of being cruel to animals and also referred to her as "vegetarian." Shilpa, who previously mentioned that the fish was released in the water because it was "not the kind to eat", was quick to make certain clarifications and said the fish "did not die" and that she's "non-vegetarian."
Realised "Fishing" ain't that easy... not my thing at least !!This beauty got caught in our hook( not the kind to eat) so we released it But my son caught the most whilst @rajkundra9 says he already has the best "catch" #deepseafishing #kanuhura #memories #fishingexpedition #instagood #maldives #releasedthefish
2007's Apne was Shilpa Shetty's last film after which she made special appearances in Om Shanti Om, Dostana and Dishkiyaoon.