Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Dancing To Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Song Is Super Cute

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan dancing to Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 track Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi is probably the cutest video you'll watch today. Baaghi 2 has gripped the box office firmly (with Rs 95 crore in its pocket) and five-year-old Viaan is proof of the film's popularity among audience of all age groups. He jumped up and down on the bed as he tried to copy Tiger Shroff's steps, choreographed by Ahmed Khan, who is also the film's director. "My super dancer, Viaan Raj Kundra, trying to copy Tiger Shroff (his superhero). Ahmed Khan, you made me dance to your tunes and now my son." Ahmed Khan has choreographed Shilpa's iconic song Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne among others.
Highlights
- Viaan was trying to copy Tiger's steps from Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi
- 'Tiger Shroff is Viaan's superhero,' says Shilpa Shetty
- Baaghi 2 has performed exceptionally at the box office
Watch Viaan dance to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's song:
Last year, Viaan had openly confessed that Deepika Padukone (and not his mother) was his "favourite actor." Shilpa hoped that a dangerous "excuse me?" would change Viaan's opinion but the little fellow had eyes only for Deepika. Watch Raj Kundra spilling the beans in this video:
Shilpa Shetty is one of the three judges of dance reality show Super Dancer 2. Her co-judes are filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur.