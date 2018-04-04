Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff Is Just A Little Short Of 100 Crore Debut

"Baaghi 2 is all set to cruise past Rs 100 cr mark today," tweeted Taran Adarsh

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 04, 2018 12:29 IST
74 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff Is Just A Little Short Of 100 Crore Debut

Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff in a still (courtesy taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baaghi 2 made Rs 25 crores on opening day
  2. Baaghi 2 scored the second highest weekend of 2018
  3. Baaghi 2's current score Rs 95 crore
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 is racing towards the 100 crore mark with an impressive performance at the box office. In five days, Tiger Shroff's movie has scored as much as Rs 95 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also predicted that with Wednesday's ticket sales, the film will surely ensure Tiger's 100 crore debut. This is what Taran Adarsh's report card for Baaghi 2 says: "Baaghi 2 is all set to cruise past Rs 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Tiger Shroff debuts in Rs 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: Rs 95.80 cr. India biz."
 

Last week, Baaghi 2 opened to stupendous success and beat the record-holding first day collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" to score the highest opening of 2018. Baaghi 2's first day collections were Rs 25 crores while it made Rs 73 crore over the weekend and ranked only second to the Bhansali-directed period piece on the list of highest opening weekend scores of 2018.

Comments
Citing the example of Baaghi 2, which also stars Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, Mr Adarsh said it "hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 marks Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's debut Bollywood film and also features a special dance number by Jacqueline Fernandez, which is a reprised version of Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen.
 

Trending

baaghi 2baaghi 2 box office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesCWG Medal TableIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusHuawei P20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................