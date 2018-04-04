Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff Is Just A Little Short Of 100 Crore Debut "Baaghi 2 is all set to cruise past Rs 100 cr mark today," tweeted Taran Adarsh

74 Shares EMAIL PRINT Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff in a still (courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Baaghi 2 made Rs 25 crores on opening day Baaghi 2 scored the second highest weekend of 2018 Baaghi 2's current score Rs 95 crore Baaghi 2 is racing towards the 100 crore mark with an impressive performance at the box office. In five days, Baaghi 2 says: "Baaghi 2 is all set to cruise past Rs 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Tiger Shroff debuts in Rs 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: Rs 95.80 cr. India biz."

#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past Rs 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Tiger Shroff debuts in Rs 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: Rs 95.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2018



Last week, Baaghi 2 opened to stupendous success and beat the record-holding first day collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" to score the highest opening of 2018. Baaghi 2's first day collections were Rs 25 crores while it made Rs 73 crore over the weekend and ranked only second to the Bhansali-directed period piece on the list of highest opening weekend scores of 2018.



Citing the example of Baaghi 2, which also stars Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, Mr Adarsh said it "hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue... The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date."



Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 marks Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's debut Bollywood film and also features a special dance number by Jacqueline Fernandez, which is a reprised version of Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen.





