Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff Is Just A Little Short Of 100 Crore Debut

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 is racing towards the 100 crore mark with an impressive performance at the box office. In five days, Tiger Shroff's movie has scored as much as Rs 95 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also predicted that with Wednesday's ticket sales, the film will surely ensure Tiger's 100 crore debut. This is what Taran Adarsh's report card for Baaghi 2 says: "Baaghi 2 is all set to cruise past Rs 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Tiger Shroff debuts in Rs 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: Rs 95.80 cr. India biz."
Last week, Baaghi 2 opened to stupendous success and beat the record-holding first day collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" to score the highest opening of 2018. Baaghi 2's first day collections were Rs 25 crores while it made Rs 73 crore over the weekend and ranked only second to the Bhansali-directed period piece on the list of highest opening weekend scores of 2018.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 marks Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's debut Bollywood film and also features a special dance number by Jacqueline Fernandez, which is a reprised version of Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen.