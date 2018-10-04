Shilpa Shetty's Post For 'International Boyfriend' Raj Kundra Is So, So Cute

Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On National Boyfriend Day, actress Shilpa Shetty posted an adorable message for her 'international boyfriend' Raj Kundra saying: "You were, are and will always be that... my friend for life." Shilpa Shetty reportedly met Raj Kundra in London (therefore, 'international') and they dated for a few years before getting married in 2009. In her Instagram post, which is winning the Internet, Shilpa wrote: "Still look forward to our Friday date night. So happy you still hear me and love me. Stay cool my cookie." Shilpa's Instafam thinks she and Raj Kundra are "made for each other."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post on National Boyfriend Day:

Shilpa Shetty, best known for her roles in films such as Apne, Phir Milenge and Dhadkan, married Raj Kundra in 2009. They are parents to six-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa was last seen in 2007 film Apne.

Apart from films, Shilpa is a known fitness enthusiast with several fitness videos and books credited to her. She co-owns many business ventures with Raj Kundra too. Shilpa and Raj are also co-owners of Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty wasn't the only actress being mushy on social media on National Boyfriend Day - actress Sonam Kapoor also posted something for Anand Ahuja. "National Boyfriend Day to Anand Ahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that's why got promoted to fiance and then husband. Love you forever and ever," Sonam wrote.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and her upcoming projects are Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor.