How Sonam Kapoor's 'Best Boyfriend' Anand Ahuja Was 'Promoted' To Husband

On National Boyfriend Day, Sonam Kapoor, who married her boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May, revealed a story behind deciding to marry him. Anand Ahuja 'used to be the best boyfriend' and so, he is now Sonam Kapoor's husband, the 33-year-old actress said in an Instagram post. "Happy National Boyfriend Day to Anand Ahuja, who used to be the best boyfriend and that's why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever," Sonam captioned her post, adding a picture with Anand and the hashtags 'Everyday Phenomenal' and 'Throwback Thursday.' Anand Ahuja also left a cute reply on Sonam's post and wrote, "You'll always be my girlfriend first and foremost. See you tomorrow."

After dating for several years, Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja married on May 8 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities included mehendi, sangeet and a blockbuster reception. He is the owner of fashion label Bhane and also runs a sneaker brand VegNonVeg.

Two weekends ago, the couple attended Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's engagement in Lake Como (Italy) and later, they were spotted chilling with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick got recently engaged.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also attended the Armani fashion show in Milan, looking uber-stylish.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and her two work-in-progress films are Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (with her dad Anil Kapoor , Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao) and The Zoya Factor.