Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Shares A Loved-Up Pic From New York

Anand Ahuja shared this picture.

Highlights In the picture, Anand can be seen resting his head on Sonam's shoulder Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8 Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

"I envy the way he is head over heels on her" and "can you two get any cuter," are some of the comments that were seen on Anand Ahuja's latest Instagram post featuring his wife Sonam Kapoor. On Tuesday, Anand shared a loved-up picture from his New York diaries, in which the duo can be seen sitting in a car and they seem to be in a happy mood ( going by their bright smiles). Anand accompanied the post with the hashtag "#everydayphenomenal." In the picture, Anand can be seen resting his head on Sonam's shoulder as she sits back and smiles. Too much cuteness is one frame, we must say.

Check out the post here:

#everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:44pm PDT

Sonam and Anand are often seen documenting different facets of their relationship on social media. Last week, Anand shared a throwback picture from his childhood days, which was reviewed by his lady love in the most adorable manner. Sonam wrote: "My fatty."

since birth! #birthdaythrowback A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

Sonam Kapoor's comment on Anand Ahuja's post.

How can we forget to mention Sonam's adorable birthday post for Anand? "To the love of my life and the kindest gentlest soul I know, a very very happy birthday! You make my world better and I'm so blessed you were born today," read an excerpt from Sonam's post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8. Later that evening, a grand reception was organised for the who's who of the film fraternity.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. She will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and he also owns sneaker brand VegNonVeg, which recently opened a new store in Bandra.