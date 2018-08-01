Can You Identify Sonam Kapoor's 'Fatty' For Us?

Sonam Kapoor wrote a cute comment on this photo (courtesy anandahuja)

Anand Ahuja shared a piece of throwback gold on Instagram and unless told, you won't be able to guess who it is in the blast from the past. Well, Anand Ahuja's caption solves the case - sharing a photo of himself as a baby, he wrote: "Sneaker love since birth!" Sonam Kapoor never misses a social media post from husband Anand and yesterday was no such exception. She quickly reviewed the photo of Anand as a baby and wrote: "My fatty." Awww. In the photo, baby Anand appears to be what aunties would call 'golu molu' and sports a pair of cute sneakers. Anand celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after which he dug out this photo as a birthday treat to himself.

PS: Anand Ahuja owns sneaker brand VegNonVeg, which just got a new store in Bandra. He's such a huge sneaker fan that he even wore a pair to his own reception.

Now that we know how cute little Anand Ahuja was, let's get even with a Sonam Kapoor throwback photo. Sonam only did the hard-work for us as she curated this one from the archives and wrote: "I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad! Charlie's Angels? Haha, not really but kind of."

Meanwhile, Sonam's parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor wished their son-in-law with the most adorable posts on his birthday. "You've chased your dreams & now you're living them! Doesn't get better than this! Happy Birthday! You are already having a hell of a year and I hope the coming years are filled with even more success and happiness! Never let that spark fade! Love always," read Anil Kapoor's post.

A birthday-special post also arrived for Anand on Sonam's timeline, which said: "To the love of my life and the kindest gentlest soul I know, a very, very happy birthday! You make my world better and I'm so blessed you were born today."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a big fat wedding in Mumbai on May 8. The couple have recently finalised their home in Mumbai and have been shuttling between London, New Delhi and Maximum City for their work commitments. Anand is launching new stores for his fashion label Bhane across India while Sonam has films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor in the pipeline.